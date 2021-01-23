Zealium (NZL) Trading Down 34.2% This Week

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Zealium has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a market cap of $15,057.32 and approximately $335.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016836 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007780 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 16,756,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,756,497 tokens. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

