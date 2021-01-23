Zebi Token Price Tops $0.0010 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Zebi Token has a market cap of $504,357.19 and approximately $2,747.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00056495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00126331 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00077590 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00278540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00071883 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00040827 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 792,543,557 coins and its circulating supply is 495,713,889 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

