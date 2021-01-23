Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0318 on Major Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Zel has a market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $810,720.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded 52.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00269342 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00085875 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00033343 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000657 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 120,500,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

