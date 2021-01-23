Zenfuse Trading Up 43.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $483,073.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 43.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00075141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.21 or 0.00628615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00045177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.02 or 0.04336771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017577 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

Zenfuse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

