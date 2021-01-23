Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Market Cap Tops $117,567.94

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 1,221.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 902.9% against the US dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $117,567.94 and $192.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00076842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.09 or 0.00673671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00045527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.23 or 0.04316753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018091 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Token Trading

Zenswap Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

