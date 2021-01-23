ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Reaches $0.0426 on Top Exchanges

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. ZENZO has a total market cap of $590,390.18 and approximately $4,372.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZENZO has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00028061 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00115988 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001859 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010668 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00010442 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.