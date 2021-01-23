ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Tops $0.0375 on Exchanges

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $519,510.84 and $655.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00030211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00116466 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00011900 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00012263 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

