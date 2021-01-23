ZEON Price Up 22.9% Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and $2,012.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00077726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.83 or 0.00654875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00046843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.61 or 0.04353606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017815 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

