Zeusshield Achieves Market Cap of $256,265.53 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 58.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $256,265.53 and approximately $838.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00077347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.08 or 0.00658205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,398.08 or 0.04318656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015022 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017763 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

