ZeuxCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $42.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $475,587.16 and approximately $42.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00075066 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.47 or 0.00619743 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006047 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00044848 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000221 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.99 or 0.04381281 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015125 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017615 BTC.
About ZeuxCoin
According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “
Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin
ZeuxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
