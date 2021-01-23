Zilla Market Capitalization Achieves $150,564.36 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $150,564.36 and approximately $26,896.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilla has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00078033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.35 or 0.00632892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00045724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.58 or 0.04296725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017803 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

