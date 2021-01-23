Zilliqa Hits Market Capitalization of $736.70 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $736.70 million and approximately $77.55 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00060928 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004714 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003432 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,161,469,268 coins and its circulating supply is 10,870,002,115 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

