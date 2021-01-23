Zloadr Price Down 8.3% This Week (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Zloadr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zloadr has a total market capitalization of $182,437.15 and $158,095.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zloadr has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zloadr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00077184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.54 or 0.00648385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.98 or 0.04347544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017736 BTC.

Zloadr Coin Profile

Zloadr (CRYPTO:ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

Zloadr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zloadr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zloadr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.