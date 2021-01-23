ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Tops $0.33

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $50,382.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00057357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00126613 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00076251 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00277927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00070827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00040147 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

