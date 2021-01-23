ZUM TOKEN Tops 1-Day Volume of $591.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 142.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $591.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.03 or 0.00430936 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000803 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.
- BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Boolberry (BBR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000219 BTC.
ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “
ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading
ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
