Zynecoin Achieves Market Cap of $16.56 Million (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Zynecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zynecoin has a market cap of $16.56 million and $279,418.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zynecoin has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00075890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.71 or 0.00698902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.61 or 0.04442396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018316 BTC.

Zynecoin Token Profile

Zynecoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 tokens. Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

Zynecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zynecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zynecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

