-$0.01 EPS Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Covanta posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Covanta.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Covanta’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Barclays raised Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -69.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. Covanta has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $16.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 457.14%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,920.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.