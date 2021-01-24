$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. DHI Group reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.59). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of DHI Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $71,223.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in DHI Group by 1,959.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 248,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.10.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

