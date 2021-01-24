-$0.06 EPS Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.32). Viper Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 530,302 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 180,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 20.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 80,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,607. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $23.82.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.