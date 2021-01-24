-$0.08 EPS Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $37.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $1.28. 2,410,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,392. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Energy stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 1.18% of Vertex Energy worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

