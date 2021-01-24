-$0.09 EPS Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). MRC Global reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.89 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 193,176 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MRC Global by 20,713.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 2,313,027 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MRC Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 53.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 343,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MRC Global by 63.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 354,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $585.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.