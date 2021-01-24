-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Minerva Neurosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Minerva Neurosciences stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.49. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 86.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 791,485 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 518.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 259,002 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.