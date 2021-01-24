-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Minerva Neurosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Minerva Neurosciences.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Minerva Neurosciences stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.49. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 86.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 791,485 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 518.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 259,002 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.