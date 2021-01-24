-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). Titan International posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $304.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.88 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%.

TWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWI opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.47. Titan International has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

