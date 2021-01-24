-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.18). BioLineRx reported earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLRX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in BioLineRx by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioLineRx during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLRX remained flat at $$2.53 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $58.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.08. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.72.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

