-$0.22 EPS Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). Otonomy posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIC. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.93. 546,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,758. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $237.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.31. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otonomy by 134.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 399,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 229,116 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 226.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,184,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after buying an additional 2,210,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter worth about $136,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.