$0.33 EPS Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.35. New Residential Investment posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,083.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,718,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,295 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $13,376,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,802,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,175,000 after purchasing an additional 799,215 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,538,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,222,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 304,048 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 3,723,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,732,442. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

