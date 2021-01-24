$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.40. Rexnord reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rexnord.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.86 million.

RXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE RXN traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.28. 917,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,157. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $469,289.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,288 shares of company stock worth $2,505,311 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexnord (RXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.