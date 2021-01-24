$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.22. Boyd Gaming reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

BYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

BYD stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $876,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

