$0.40 EPS Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.47. Enphase Energy reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,155,568.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 42.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ENPH traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $212.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,521,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,266. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $222.43. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 165.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

