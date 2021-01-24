$0.48 EPS Expected for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.48. Proto Labs reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRLB shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 39.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,678,000 after acquiring an additional 877,629 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,566,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,870,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,553,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,185,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,404,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,767,000 after buying an additional 99,205 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Proto Labs by 18.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter.

Proto Labs stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,664. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 91.88 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.90.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

