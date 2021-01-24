$0.51 EPS Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.86. T-Mobile US posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $7.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.52.

TMUS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,605. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $161.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.17.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after buying an additional 8,614,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,809 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $879,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $737,218,000 after purchasing an additional 370,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $514,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

