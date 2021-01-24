$0.55 EPS Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. CMS Energy posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,462 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 379.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,734,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,499,000 after buying an additional 1,372,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,715,000 after buying an additional 760,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,687,000 after acquiring an additional 397,400 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,762,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,064,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS opened at $58.41 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

