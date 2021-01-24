-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Carpenter Technology reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 173.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CRS traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,986. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.28. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 27.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,132,000 after buying an additional 1,543,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,632,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 22.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,036,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,147,000 after purchasing an additional 548,965 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,509,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 608,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

