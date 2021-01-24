$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. TransUnion reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.24 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

TRU stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $7,746,037. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $45,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

