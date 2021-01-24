-$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.87) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the highest is ($0.45). Cellectis reported earnings of ($0.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,756 shares in the last quarter. Bpifrance SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth $7,876,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 134.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 58,047 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cellectis by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cellectis by 43.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.27. The company had a trading volume of 249,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

