$0.96 EPS Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.00. IPG Photonics reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.50.

In related news, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total value of $5,097,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,937,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $1,687,476.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,771.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,492 shares of company stock worth $29,498,372. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPGP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,934. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.41 and a beta of 1.48.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.