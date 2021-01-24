$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Vulcan Materials reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $332,455,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after purchasing an additional 565,829 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,938,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,065,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 31.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,736,000 after buying an additional 297,346 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.37. The stock had a trading volume of 684,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,114. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.09. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $168.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

