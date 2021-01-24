0Chain Price Up 51.4% Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, 0Chain has traded up 51.4% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $35.01 million and $451,373.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000229 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046247 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.