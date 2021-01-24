0x (ZRX) Price Tops $0.54 on Top Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. 0x has a market capitalization of $404.16 million and approximately $137.24 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One 0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00077353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.94 or 0.00804369 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00054131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.58 or 0.04516850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018025 BTC.

About 0x

0x is a token. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,237,563 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

