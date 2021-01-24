0xcert Market Cap Hits $731,713.95 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a total market cap of $731,713.95 and approximately $52,675.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0xcert has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

