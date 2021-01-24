0xcert (ZXC) Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. 0xcert has a market cap of $570,290.23 and $37,397.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00076371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $264.13 or 0.00805325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00054129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.60 or 0.04581458 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00027944 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

