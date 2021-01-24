$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $819.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ANF. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.