$1.53 EPS Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will report $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.56. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $150,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,679 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,998,000 after purchasing an additional 409,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,305,000 after acquiring an additional 328,076 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,719,000 after purchasing an additional 247,746 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR opened at $140.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

