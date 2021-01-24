$104.05 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to post sales of $104.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $116.40 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $111.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $418.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.30 million to $443.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $431.41 million, with estimates ranging from $402.30 million to $467.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $259,436.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,465,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,057,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 429,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 63,818 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SITE Centers by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 318,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 142,111 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in SITE Centers by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

