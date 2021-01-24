$104.05 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to post sales of $104.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $116.40 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $111.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $418.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.30 million to $443.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $431.41 million, with estimates ranging from $402.30 million to $467.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $259,436.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,465,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,057,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 429,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 63,818 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SITE Centers by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 318,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 142,111 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in SITE Centers by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.