$12.17 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report sales of $12.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.02 million to $12.31 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $16.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $47.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.05 million to $48.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $55.64 million, with estimates ranging from $51.94 million to $57.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $358.28 million, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $13.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.0% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $809,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 201,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

