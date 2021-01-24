12,993 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Purchased by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNV. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 36.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNV. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.79.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $123.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.04. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

