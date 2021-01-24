12Ships (TSHP) Tops One Day Volume of $936,660.00

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. 12Ships has a market capitalization of $17.99 million and approximately $936,660.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 12Ships coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 12Ships has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00077230 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.09 or 0.00809300 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00054164 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006122 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.59 or 0.04507327 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015270 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018214 BTC.
12Ships Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “
12Ships Coin Trading
12Ships can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
