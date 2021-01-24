$13.79 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post $13.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.30 million to $14.17 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $46.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.99 million to $46.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $71.19 million, with estimates ranging from $69.30 million to $74.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

OM opened at $54.32 on Friday. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.71.

In other Outset Medical news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $185,601,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $27,840,226.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $225,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

