13,741 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVCR. State Street Corp grew its position in NovoCure by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,557 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NovoCure by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $27,004.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,550.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,938 shares of company stock valued at $44,561,866. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVCR opened at $169.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.76 and a 200 day moving average of $116.60. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 890.05 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $182.74.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

