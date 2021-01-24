14,663 Shares in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,527,000 after acquiring an additional 705,937 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,243,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,505,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,000,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 182,820 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON stock opened at $206.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon Plc has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.62 and a 200-day moving average of $202.72.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. AON’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.46.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

